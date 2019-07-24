Gennady Golovkin Says Maxim Dadashev's Death Is 'Very Bad for Boxing'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing superstar Gennady Golovkin is speaking out about the death of fellow boxer Maxim Dadashev ... telling TMZ Sports the tragedy isn't just sad on a personal level, but it's also terrible for the sport.

"It's very bad for the sport of boxing," Triple G told us outside of Spago in Beverly Hills.

You can see in the video, GGG is clearly emotional about the situation ... and said the entire community "feels crazy" right now.

We asked Gennady if there's anything the boxing community can do to help prevent deaths like this in the future ... but he simply told us there's nothing anyone can do can bring Maxim back.

As we previously reported, 28-year-old Dadashev suffered a brain bleed and went into a coma from the damage he took during his fight on Friday night. He later died from his injuries.