Rick Ross Narrowly Avoids Collision with NYC Bicyclist

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Nothing comes between Rick Ross and a plate of his delicious wings ... unless, of course, it's a NYC cyclist barreling down the street who damn near took out Da Boss!

Rick was on his way out of a radio station this week when he almost got TRUCKED by a New Yorker on one of those rent-a-bikes, and she was PISSED!!!

Check out the clip, which is pretty funny now ... since everyone walked away without a scratch. Rick definitely got on the biker's last nerve because he failed to look before strolling out into the clearly marked bike lane.

We're guessing Rick had his mind on his money, and his money on his mind. He was beelining it for a Wing Stop truck parked on the street. Rick owns more than 2 dozen Wing Stop branches across the country.

Play video content TMZ.com

No clue who the peeved cyclist was -- she kept rolling -- but we know who won't have any such problem ... Jerry O'Connell. Rick's cycling encounter is the perfect excuse for us to roll this hilarious footage of JO failing to rent a Citi Bike.