Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hot Girl Summer' Video Shoot Shut Down by Cops

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign's "Hot Girl Summer" got chilled down by LAPD who nearly torpedoed their music video -- but there's a happy ending. Ya like those, right?

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ, cops crashed Meg's attempt to shoot her video for 'HGS' last Friday, in the Mount Olympus neighborhood of L.A. -- right in the heart of the Hollywood Hills.

The reason? We're told she didn't have the proper permits.

Major drag too ... because our sources say Meg and her featured guests, Nicki and Ty, were all set to go at a house they'd booked as the main set for the shoot. Nicki and Meg were in costume, rocking matching neon striped outfits, which showed off all their good sides. As in, all of them!!!

The problem is ... someone snitched!!! Law enforcement sources tell us someone called the cops, and officers rolled up to find production didn't have the necessary paperwork. LAPD sent everyone packing, shutting down production.

Not to worry though, Stallionaires ... we're told Meg and co. improvised and were able to lock down another location about 50 miles East of L.A. in Chino Hills. It's just like the Hollywood Hills ... of Chino, anyway.

We're told the team was able to finish the scenes they needed without issues that same night, and the music video is scheduled to be released as planned.