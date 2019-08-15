NBA YoungBoy Released After 90-Day Jail Sentence for Probation Violation

Play video content

NBA YoungBoy is a free man again ... after serving nearly 3 months behind bars for his involvement in the Miami shooting that left his GF injured earlier this year.

The rapper embraced his family early Thursday morning when he was released from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. You can see YoungBoy grinning ear to ear and smoking in celebration as his Mom captured their reunion for social media. Other cameras were there to record the moment he strolled out a free man.

The 19-year-old rapper had been behind bars since May 17 when he was ordered back to jail for violating his probation by getting caught up in a shooting incident on Mother's Day outside Trump International Hotel.

As we reported ... NBA YoungBoy and his crew were on the receiving end of bullets ... leaving a bystander dead. YoungBoy was not hit but his GF, Kay Marie, suffered a gunshot wound. We got video of the wild scene inside the hotel following the gunfire.

Play video content 5/12/19 SWNS

YoungBoy -- who was in the 305 to perform at Rolling Loud -- rushed to Kay's side and applied pressure to her wound. Kay was taken out of a black SUV cops had pulled over, and loaded into an ambulance.

Play video content 5/12/19 TMZ.com

A judge ultimately determined YB violated his probation -- stemming from an August 2017 sentence -- even though he was the target, not the shooter.