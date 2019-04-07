NBA YoungBoy Officially Charged in Atlanta Drug Case

NBA YoungBoy Officially Charged in ATL Drug Case

NBA YoungBoy has officially been charged in his weed case ... and it could have a serious impact on a separate and ongoing criminal case.

The rapper was charged with 2 misdemeanors -- possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and disorderly conduct -- stemming from a case back in February in Atlanta ... this according to court records obtained by TMZ.

As we first reported ... YB was busted along with a female companion, Starr Thigpen, after he allegedly ordered her to get housekeeping out of a room that was supposed to be unoccupied. Starr allegedly struck one of the maids in the face before cops arrived and arrested both of them.

Here's where things could get tricky for YB ... as we first reported, the rapper was indicted in Waycross, GA back in March 2018 for allegedly beating the hell outta his then-GF. One of the charges he faced was felony kidnapping.

We've reached out to the Waycross D.A.'s office to see if the new misdemeanor charges will impact the 2018 case, for which YB's currently out on bond. We do know this much ... YoungBoy has a status conference in front of the judge in the kidnapping case next week.

Stay tuned ...