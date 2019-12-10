Jay Glazer Rips Cleveland Browns, Need a Serious 'Culture Change'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jay Glazer says the Browns need a major "culture change" -- and quickly -- telling TMZ Sports straight-up "things gotta change" if they ever want to be real contenders.

Earlier this week, the FOX Sports star said Odell Beckham wasn't happy in Cleveland -- and had been telling other teams to "come get me."

Glazer also predicted Odell will leave Cleveland after the season ends -- saying, "I don't see that relationship ending well for them after this year."

Does Odell Beckham Jr. really want out of Cleveland? @JayGlazer has the latest: pic.twitter.com/5XEDYj6Iba — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 8, 2019 @NFLonFOX

So, when we saw Glazer at Craig's in L.A., we asked if the problem is Odell or the Browns.

"Odell's still great," Glazer said ... "Just gotta find the right fit."

"I think they need a culture change. That's gotta change."

When asked if that culture change involved a coaching change -- Glazer wouldn't say. But, it almost feels like Glazer is implying the organization needs an even bigger shakeup.