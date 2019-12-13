Kobe Bryant Plays Good Samaritan After Major Car Crash, Comforts Drivers

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kobe Bryant watched a major car crash unfold right in front of him in Newport Beach, CA on Friday -- but didn't leave the scene ... he stuck around to comfort everyone involved.

TMZ Sports obtained video shot moments after the accident -- we're told it was T-bone crash at an intersection -- and you can see Kobe in his fresh pink sweatsuit taking control of the situation.

In the footage, you can see Kobe walk right into the wreckage scene to speak with the people involved -- directing traffic and calling the shots before help arrived.

Witnesses couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the NBA legend get involved ... but he seemed to be making a real impact and really helped.

As for the people involved, cops tell us the extent of the injuries are unknown right now -- it's still unfolding.

It's not the first time Kobe has played the role of Good Samaritan following a crash -- he did the same back in Sept. 2018 ... also in Newport Beach ... helping people after the collision.

And, we've done stories about Kobe's former teammate, Shaquille O'Neal, doing the same thing multiple times over the years.