L.A. Politicians Officially Demand MLB Turn Over WS Titles To Dodgers

L.A. was cheated out of the 2017 and 2018 World Series titles ... so says some of the city's most powerful politicians, who are now OFFICIALLY demanding the MLB give the trophies to the Dodgers!

The L.A. City Council approved a resolution by a unanimous vote Tuesday that called for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to hand over the rings.

Of course, the resolution has no actual legal authority behind it ... but it shows L.A. is REALLY pissed off after the MLB said the Houston Astros cheated in 2017 -- the same year they beat the Dodgers in 7 games to win the World Series.

"It's significant because we have a culture of cheating in this country," Councilman Paul Koretz said during the session ... "It's time to say, 'No, this not the new norm.'"

Councilman Gil Cedillo added ... "This could send an important message to little boys and girls that you need to play hard by the rules, or you can learn that cheating is the new normal. We want it to be clear that this city spoke up for its team."

The MLB fined Houston $5 MILLION after its findings ... and further investigation into the Red Sox is underway after it's alleged Cora brought a similar scheme to the team in 2018 -- the same year they beat the Dodgers in 5 games to win the championship.

But, Manfred announced he was NOT stripping either the Astros or the Red Sox of their titles ... and now, L.A. politicians are demanding he changes that ASAP.