Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland Pumped For White House Visit ... Of Course I'm Going!!!

Kansas City Chiefs starting corner Bashaud Breeland says he's ALL-IN on a Super Bowl celebration at the White House ... telling TMZ Sports he can't wait to make the trip!!

"Why would I not [go], man?!" Breeland says. "It's an experience that everybody, every kid would want to go to."

Of course, White House visits have become VERY polarizing for players ever since Donald Trump took over 1600 Penn. Ave. ... with star players from various championship teams the past few years choosing not to go.

But, when we got Breeland out in NYC on Wednesday ... he told us he's pumped about the prospects of a White House field trip!!!

"I want to go see what the White House is like!" he said.

Breeland's coach with the Chiefs, Andy Reid, echoed the DB's sentiments after KC won the Super Bowl earlier this month ... telling reporters at the time, "It's quite an honor."

