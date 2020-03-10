Jackie Joyner-Kersee Says Fan-Less Olympics Would 'Be Just Like Practice'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Yeah, competing in the Olympics without fans would be weird -- but it's not a crazy idea ... this according to track legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee who says, "it would be just like practicing."

"I hope it doesn't come to that, but I also want our nation and our world to be safe," JJK told us in New York City.

Of course, everyone is freaking out about the coronavirus -- and multiple major pro sports organizations are kicking around the idea of banning fans from attending events in person.

With the 2020 Olympic Games just around the corner in Tokyo, people are wondering if there will be a no-fan policy there as well.

Jackie Joyner-Kersee tells us the athletes should try their best to stay focused on training -- despite global panic.

"I'm sure our Olympic hopefuls and Olympians are training hard. And, it's out of their control. But, the most important thing is safety for the world."

LeBron James recently said if the NBA bans fans, he WILL NOT play -- but it doesn't sound like Jackie is down with that plan.

Jackie is one of the greatest U.S. track and field athletes of all time -- with 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals on her resume.