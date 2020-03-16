NFL's Mack Wilson Gets His Drink On At St. Patty's Party ... What Coronavirus!?!
3/16/2020 2:18 PM PT
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson wasn't too concerned about "social distancing" this weekend -- dude turned up at a St. Patricks's Day party this weekend ... and posted the footage on social media!
Despite the growing coronavirus pandemic, the 22-year-old hit up Twin Peaks (it's a sports-bar restaurant) in Montgomery Alabama on Saturday night where he got his drink and his dance on with a bunch of friends.
Of course, health officials have been saying to STOP LARGE GATHERINGS as a matter of public health ... but Wilson didn't heed the warning. Hopefully, Wilson and all of his friends are okay ... but people, BE CAREFUL!!!
The number of Coronavirus cases in Alabama has already grown to 28 -- so yeah, this is a big deal.
