Future Teaming Up with Sewing Org to Donate Face Masks

Alright, it's time to put the masks back on ... so says Future, who's donating a boatload of custom-sewn masks to medical professionals who desperately need 'em.

The rapper's nonprofit, The FreeWishes Foundation, is teaming up with Atlanta Sewing Style to produce hand-crafted face masks for countless doctors, nurses, scientists and others working in hospitals and around COVID-19 patients. They'll have a team of 500 people dedicated to the task -- although it's unclear how many they're aiming to churn out.

Future's org said in a statement Saturday, "As most people adapt to the new normal of staying quarantined to protect themselves from the coronavirus, healthcare professionals do not have this privilege." They continued, "In addition, they do not even have enough supplies to protect themselves from contracting coronavirus."

Just an FYI ... reports say there's such a shortage of face masks right now, the homemade ones are more than welcome by the pros on the ground.

Anyway, Future's sis, Tia-Wilburn Anderson, added it was important for her, Future and their family to service their community during this pandemic and throughout the year. Sounds like they'll be working well into summer should the outbreak persist -- and all signs point to just that.

BTW, this endeavor that Future and his family is embarking on is aptly called ... Mask On. Of course, his "Mask Off" song blew up a few years ago ... so it's only appropriate he of all people would circle back.