MLB's Todd Helton Gets Jail Time ... Over 2019 DUI

Exclusive

Colorado Rockies legend Todd Helton was sentenced to 2 days in jail over a 2019 incident ... this after the 46-year-old pleaded guilty to DUI in court last month.

Todd was busted in Knoxville, Tenn. on March 18, 2019 after cops say the former MLB first baseman lost control of his truck and crashed it into a telephone pole.

Officers say when they arrived on scene ... Helton was being taken care of by emergency medical personnel -- and had admitted to taking Ambien before getting behind the wheel.

But, in the police report, cops say they found a plastic cup that reeked of booze inside his ride ... and eventually, they issued a misdemeanor DUI citation to the ex-baseball player.

Helton entered a treatment program immediately after the crash after expressing remorse for his actions, but the case dragged on in court for nearly a year before he finally cut a plea deal with prosecutors on March 10.

A spokesperson for the Knox County district attorney's office tells TMZ Sports that in exchange for pleading guilty-as-charged to DUI ... he received a sentence of 48 hours in custody.

Helton also received 11 months and 29 days on unsupervised probation, a $350 fine and got his license suspended for 1 year. Helton was also ordered to attend a Victim Impact Panel.

We reached out to Helton's attorney for comment, but so far, no word back yet.

Of course, this was not Todd's first run-in with DUI trouble ... he pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired back in 2013 in Colorado.