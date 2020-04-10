Tony Ferguson On UFC 249 Cancellation, 'Oh Well, I'm Still Gonna Train'

Breaking News

Tony Ferguson was on the phone with a reporter when he learned his fight at UFC 249 on April 18 was off ... and his reaction was classic T-Ferg.

"Oh wow," Ferguson told the OC Register's Brian Martin ... "Ohhhhhh well. I'm still gonna train."

Ferguson was supposed to fight Justin Gaethje at the Tachi Palace Casino Resort in Lemoore, CA ... but Dana White called it off Thursday afternoon at the request of ESPN and Disney due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ferguson was on the phone with Martin when the news broke -- and when Martin explained the situation to Tony, he understood the UFC's decision.

"Ummmm, you know what? I’m sure it’s for a good reason. Let’s be real. I gotta keep the faith,” Ferguson said, “I gotta keep this small circle close, bro, and just keep focusing on what we can control, which is our heart rate and our breathing.”

Dana White says he wants to get the UFC up and running again as soon as possible -- but there's no target date at the moment.

Tony says he's got plans to keep himself busy.