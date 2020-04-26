Eagles' Malik Jackson Donates $100k For COVID Relief, I'm Helping Kids!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Awesome gesture by Eagles stud Malik Jackson ... he donated $100k to help families in Philadelphia -- this after he says he was inspired to give back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I woke up one morning and realized, I said I wasn’t doing enough," Jackson tells TMZ Sports. "I actually watched a '60 Minutes' special and realized I wasn’t doing enough."

Jackson says he got with his camp earlier this month and quickly found an organization in Philly he wanted to give back to ... Fred's Footsteps.

The org assists families in the region with sick, disabled or injured children ... and Jackson tells us he's proud his money will help that cause during coronavirus times.

"With Fred’s Footsteps, they’ll get help," Jackson says. "I think we’ve really just tried to be a blessing. Because it’s a blessing to be a blessing."

Jackson, though, didn't stop the charity efforts there ... he also helped feed medical personnel at L.A. County USC Hospital with a donation last week as well.

As for football, the 30-year-old (who signed a 3-year, $30 MIL contract last season with the Eagles) says his injured foot is progressing well ... and he's hoping to be a dominant force in the NFL again this year.