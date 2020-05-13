UFC's Anthony Smith Stoked to Be COVID Distraction ... Let My Fists Entertain You

Play video content TMZSports.com

UFC fighter Anthony Smith CAN'T WAIT to walk into an empty arena Wednesday night and throw down with Glover Teixeira ... happy to do his part to entertain during the pandemic.

"I think the world just needs something to look forward to and I think right now we're the only thing that's giving them that," Smith tells TMZ Sports.

Smith vs. Glover is the main event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena -- and it's the only live sporting event on TV, creating a huge opportunity for the fighters.

"Selfishly, I'm excited I'm going to have a lot of eyes on me that I wouldn't typically have ... Gonna be a lot of fans looking for some sort of live event."

And while Smith doesn't thinking fighting without a crowd will affect his performance -- he certainly thinks it had an impact on Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 this past weekend.

"I think no fans being there actually helped him a little bit because ... he was dropped in that 2nd round and typically, Gaethje comes out in the 3rd round guns blazing trying to get that one back."

"If he would've went down, the crowd would've went crazy. He would've felt that energy and that momentum swing.":

"His coach was able to bring him back in and settle him down, get him calm and get him back focused on the task, back to the game plan."

"I think that would of been harder to do with feeding off the crowd, the energy of the crowd."