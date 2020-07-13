Bruce Smith Says Washington Name Change 'Long Overdue, We're Not In 1960'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith -- who played 4 seasons in Washington -- says a name change is "long overdue" ... and feels the team is finally on the right side of history.

But first, the serious topic ... Smith wrapped up his legendary NFL career in Washington and understands the issues surrounding the team name ... but clearly felt the time is right for change.

"It's the right thing to do for many reasons," Smith tells TMZ Sports ... acknowledging the pressure from business partners like FedEx and Nike obviously played a key role.

"Money motivates all of us to be quite honest with you, but socially and being on the right side of history is another motivating factor. I think both of those are present in this decision today."

NOW THE "FAMILY FEUD" QUESTION!

As we previously reported, Smith gave the best wrong answer EVER on 'FF' this week ... when he was asked the following question:

"If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?"

Smith said, "PENIS" and Steve Harvey lost his damn mind! The clip went viral almost immediately.

So, how does Bruce feel about his moment of social media fame?!

"You can't take life so seriously! You have to have some type of humor and you have to be able to laugh at yourself sometimes!"

"We need to laugh more than EVER right now. Laughter is good for the soul and I'm happy to of been able to entertain so many people."

And, get this ... Bruce says his phone has been blowing up since the incident -- with famous friends like Jim Kelly and MICHAEL JORDAN calling to roast him a little bit over his unbelievable answer!