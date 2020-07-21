Chiefs' Chris Jones Guarantees '5-Plus' Super Bowls, 'Not 1, Not 2, Not 3'

Play video content Breaking News KCSP 610 Sports Radio

"We're going to make sure we bring not 1, not 2, not 3, not 4, but 5-plus rings to Kansas City!"

K.C. Chiefs star Chris Jones did his best LeBron James impression Monday ... channeling the NBA superstar by guaranteeing multiple future championships for his team -- and it was all bold as hell!

The defensive lineman -- who just signed a MASSIVE 4-year, $85 MILLION extension to stay in K.C. -- was asked on 610 Sports Radio what his message would have been if he had been able to speak to fans at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade in February.

That's when Jones said he would've gone all LeBron on the crowd ... and promised more parades in the future!!

"This is only the beginning," Jones said of what his speech would have entailed. "Be prepared to have another parade, and another parade, and another parade!"

Of course, 5-plus rings is unlikely ... Tom Brady's the only dude in history with that many -- and it took him 20 YEARS to get.

But, if anyone was going to do it in the near future ... it'd be the Chiefs.

They just locked up quarterback Patrick Mahomes for at least the next decade ... and they're returning nearly every other significant player from last season's Super Bowl roster.

In fact, when we spoke with star wideout Tyreek Hill about the squad ... he told us he was FIRED UP over the offense's potential in 2020.

