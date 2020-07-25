NFL's Malik Jackson Sues West Coast Customs, You Screwed Me In Car Build!

NFL's Malik Jackson Sues West Coast Customs ... You Screwed Me In Classic Car Build!!!

7/25/2020 12:20 AM PT
Exclusive
Getty

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson says West Coast Customs overcharged him BIG TIME after he brought them some cars to trick out ... and now, he's suing.

In a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports, Jackson claims back in July 2019 ... he reached a deal with the famous California custom car shop to flip two of his Chevys into sick hot rods.

The problem? Jackson says more than a year later ... the shop still has his cars -- and wants WAY MORE cash than they initially quoted him on for the job.

Jackson says for one of the builds -- a Chevy Gasser -- he agreed to pay $200,000 to have the thing rebuilt and customized.

But, in the docs, Jackson claims when West Coast Customs brought him the bill ... it was more than $37,000 above the agreed-upon price.

In the docs, Jackson says with the other car he brought in -- a Chevy Cruiser -- WCC charged him more than $150,000 above the agreed-upon price as well.

Jackson is now suing the shop for breach of contract ... asking for more than $187,000 in damages.

We reached out to WCC -- which gained HUGE fame in the early 2000s for its work on MTV's "Pimp My Ride" ... but they had no comment.

Jackson is one of the NFL's highest-paid defensive players ... he signed a 3-year, $30 MILLION contract with the Eagles in 2019.

He had previously helped the Denver Broncos win a Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later