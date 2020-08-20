John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Selling Beverly Hills House for $23.95M

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are about to become a family of 5 ... so they need a new and possibly bigger house to reflect that.

The famous couple just listed their Beverly Hills crib -- once featured in Architectural Digest, btw -- for a cool $23.95 million. The entrance to this house is stunning ... as you're immediately greeted by 33-foot ceilings and a sculptural staircase.

The 7 bedroom, 8 bathroom crib sits on an almost 38,000-square-foot lot size. It's got all the bells and whistles -- hey, it's freakin' John Legend and Chrissy Teigen -- that features a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen and incredible detail ... like the mandala-patterned ceilings from Thailand. There's a balcony and en-suite baths in all 7 bedrooms ... but there's only one "Glam Room," and that's in the master bedroom.

Once outside, there are sweeping canyon views, a pool, jacuzzi and a wood-burning oven and chef's grill. Wanna really get away for a quick minute? The Beverly Hills Hotel and Rodeo Drive are just minutes away.

As we reported ... John and Chrissy are expecting their third child, so maybe it's time for more crawling space.