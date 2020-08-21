Vince McMahon Demo'd 10-Foot Platform Jump to Show Rob Gronkowski How It's Done!

to Show Gronk How It's Done!

It was long-rumored that 74-year-old Vince McMahon personally jumped off a 10-foot platform before WrestleMania 36 to ease Rob Gronkowski's fears ...

Turns out, IT'S TRUE -- AND THE WHOLE THING WAS CAPTURED ON VIDEO!!!

The whole incident was captured by "WWE 24: WrestleMania: The Show Must Go On" [h/t ProWrestlingSheet] -- which shows everything that happened behind WWE's biggest event of the year.

Remember, the event was taped on March 25 and 26 -- and aired on April 5 and 6 -- featuring Gronk serving as the "host" of the 2-day PPV event.

One of the big 'Mania moments featured Gronk jumping from the platform -- but before that happened, Vince McMahon personally walked the NFL star through the stunt.

Again, VINCE IS 74 YEARS OLD AND THREW HIMSELF OFF A PLATFORM!!!

No sweat for Vince! Gronk noted that the stunt was more like a "trust fall" with spotters.

In the end, Gronk executed his jump perfectly -- winning the WWE 24/7 title in the process!!