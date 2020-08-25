EX-NFL Star Marshal Yanda Shows Off Huge Weight Loss 5 Months After Retirement
8/25/2020 4:11 PM PT
Marshal Yanda has gone from All-Pro offensive lineman to absolute SNACK in just a few months ... dude's shaved off a ton of weight since his retirement -- and looks amazing!
Yanda -- one of the best linemen in the NFL for the past decade-plus -- just retired in March ... but it's clear he's got no chance of playing in the gridiron trenches any time soon.
Check out a photo the 6'3" potential future Hall of Famer posted Monday ... he looks NOTHING like the guy who used to crush D-lineman for the Ravens at over 300 pounds!!!
"Family RV Trip Out West," Yanda captioned the pic. "August is looking a lot different this year!!!"
No kidding!!!
Of course, we shouldn't be TOO surprised about the weight loss ... many NFL linemen have found it easy to trim down after retirement -- remember how quickly Joe Thomas got shredded last year?!?!
