Jacob Blake's Dad Says Milwaukee Bucks Reached Out, Sent Signed Jersey

The Milwaukee Bucks didn't just boycott for Jacob Blake -- they reached out to his family and sent an autographed jersey to lift their spirits.

"I'm from Chicago, but now I am truly a Milwaukee Bucks fan," Jacob's father Jacob Blake Sr. said on CNN.

"They reached out to my son, sent him a jersey that was signed by the whole organization ... that made him smile."

Blake was shot in the back 7 times during an incident with the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He's paralyzed from the waist down -- but his father says he's still handcuffed to his hospital bed.

With so much negativity still swirling around him, Jacob's father says he's committed to only bringing positivity to the bedside ... and credited the Bucks for helping him out.

"The thing that made him smile was the Milwaukee Bucks. That made him smile."

Jacob Sr. says he's a former athlete and what makes the gesture from the Bucks even more special is the fact they're currently in the playoffs,

"I understand the sacrifices those young men made, and I understand that it's playoff time and they're making these sacrifices."