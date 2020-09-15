Derek Jeter Selling Tampa Mansion After Renting It to Tom Brady, $29 Mil!

Wanna live like both Derek Jeter AND Tom Brady?!?! Hope ya got a small fortune to spend!

The New York Yankees legend is selling off his Tampa, FL palace just a few months after renting it out to Brady ... with a reported listing price of $29 MIL!!!

It seems it's the best time ever for DJ to unload the pad ... since TB12 moved in after signing with the Buccaneers, the place has gotten a TON of publicity -- with Brady himself even praising the hell out of it after working out in the backyard!

As for what the money gets you in addition to roaming the same bedrooms Brady and Jeter once slept in? It's A LOT.

The place is reportedly 30,875 square feet of awesome ... featuring 7 bedrooms, 16 bathrooms (8 full, 8 half), a saltwater lap pool and a pretty awesome bar.

The mansion also has its own gym, wine cellar AND movie theater ... and overlooks Hillsborough Bay!!!

"This is the most impressive home to ever hit the market in the Tampa Bay area," a real estate agent for the property told The New York Times.

Sadly, if ya wanna tour the place to buy it ... you will NOT run into Brady on campus -- the real estate agent says Tom and Derek worked out a rental agreement that allows Jeter to show off the place without bothering the future Hall of Famer.