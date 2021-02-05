Michael Jordan Rare Signed Basketball Card Sells For $1.4 Million, Shatters Record

Exclusive

A super-rare Michael Jordan signed basketball card just sold for over $1.4 MILLION at auction ... SMASHING the previous record price for an MJ card by over $500K!!

The piece is a 1997 Upper Deck Game Jersey Michael Jordan card -- one of only 23 ever produced.

The card is numbered 8/23 -- but more importantly, it features a clear signature and a piece of the actual jersey MJ wore during the legendary 1992 NBA All-Star game!

The card was graded by PSA (one of the top names in authentication and card grading) as a "Near Mint 7" ... and the signature quality was graded a "Near Mint 8."

The card -- which measures 3.5" by 2.5" -- hit the block at Heritage Auctions and after 61 bids, it sold on Feb. 4 for $1.44 MILLION!

The previous record price for a Jordan card was $915K -- also auctioned off by Heritage a few months back -- for the green-shaded 1997 Michael Jordan Metal Universe Precious Metal Gem card.

The price is shocking ... but it's not really surprising. The value of MJ items has EXPLODED since ESPN's series "The Last Dance" aired in 2020.

Heritage says the record buyer of the MJ signed jersey card wishes to remain anonymous ... at least for now.

As for the 1992 All-Star game, Jordan was a starter for the Eastern Conference team (along with Scottie Pippen, Isiah Thomas, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing) ... scoring 18 points, and dishing out 5 assists.

The '92 ASG was special not only because it was jam-packed with future Hall of Famers ... it also marked the memorable return of Magic Johnson -- who retired after the 1991-1992 season after announcing he had HIV.