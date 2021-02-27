Joel McHale Warns Seahawks Not To Trade Russell Wilson, 'He's 1 In A Billion'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Joel McHale has a message for his favorite team ... and it's pretty simple -- DON'T TRADE RUSSELL WILSON!!!

TMZ Sports got the comedian and diehard Seattle fan out at LAX this week ... and he made it very clear, if the Hawks trade Russ, he's going to be pissed!!

"He's 1 in a billion," Joel said of the Seahawks superstar. "And, he's also a great guy."

Of course, a Wilson trade has gone from seemingly improbable to very real this week ... after Russ' agent, Mark Rodgers, told ESPN the QB is open to a trade to the Cowboys, Saints, Bears or Raiders.

And, with Russ reportedly unhappy with the Seahawks over, among other things, personnel decisions ... it really might go down -- but McHale is hoping everything gets repaired soon.

In fact, Joel says he's not pushing the panic button yet ... and believes his favorite team will work it all out with his favorite player.

"I would be very sad," McHale said of a potential Wilson trade. "They need to put up statues of him for what he's done for the city. But, he's not -- I don't think he's leaving."

FYI -- Joel might have some real power to sway Russ to stay ... the guys are pretty good friends and even had a long chat about life during a funny interview back in July.