Jake Paul & Ben Askren Trade Epic Trash Talk w/ Death Threats and Celeb Cameos!
Jake Paul, Ben Askren Epic Trash Talk Death Threats and Celeb Cameos!!!
3/26/2021 4:24 PM PT
Jake Paul and Ben Askren finally came face-to-face ahead of their April 17 boxing match … and the level of trash talk was through the roof!!
Ben said he could literally “do a homicide” to Jake if he felt like it.
Jake called Ben a "p***y ass bitch."
Then, Jake FaceTimed Jorge Masvidal — who famously KO’d Ben in 5 seconds — to join in on the fun!!
Yeah, it was bananas!!
Of course, the two guys have been going back and forth on social media for months ... and their first face-to-face definitely lived up to the hype.
The smack talk even got physical after both fighters squared up against each other for their face-off ... with Ben shoving Jake's face.
Jake tried to go after Ben in retaliation ... but the folks working the event quickly brought the mayhem to a halt.
Paul and Askren meet in the ring for the Triller Fight Club on April 17 ... an event packed with fights and musical guests like Justin Bieber and Doja Cat.
It's gonna be a party!!