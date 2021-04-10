Super Rare LeBron James, Tom Brady Cards Hit Auction Block, Expected To Fetch $5 MILLION!!

LeBron James & Tom Brady Super Rare Cards Hit Auction Block ... Expected To Fetch $5 Million!!

4/10/2021 12:10 AM PT
Exclusive
Goldin Auctions

Two extremely rare, insanely valuable collector's items -- a Tom Brady and a LeBron James trading card -- just hit the auction block ... and are expected to sell for over $5 MILLION!!!

Yes, $2,500,000 each ... $5 million total. That's equivalent to the cost of 24 brand-spankin' new Lamborghini Huracans.

Let's start with the King James card ... a 2003-04 Upper Deck "Exquisite Collection" Exquisite Rookie Patch Autograph card -- 1 of 99 ever produced.

The card features Bron's signature ... and an actual NBA logo patch from a jersey LBJ rocked during his incredible rookie year with the Cavs in 2003.

Goldin Auctions

The card was rated a mint 9 by Beckett -- one of the top grading companies in the business -- meaning it's essentially in brand new condition.

As for the Brady card ... it's a 2000 Playoff Contenders #144 Signed Championship Ticket Rookie card -- 1 of only 100 ever made.

The TB12 is considered the "holy grail" of modern football cards ... it was graded an 8.5 (near mint +) by Beckett ... and the autograph was awarded a perfect 10 (pristine) rating.

If you think $2.5 mil for each card is crazy ... it's not. In fact, a lower graded version of the Brady card recently sold for $2.25 mil.

Also, a different version of the same Bron card sold for $1.84 mil in 2020 -- and the card collectibles market has exploded recently.

Both cards are part of Goldin Auctions' latest auction ... which went live Friday.

Starting bid's only $500K ... good luck!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later