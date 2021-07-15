Lamar Odom Sued by Lender Over Missed Payments on Chevy Suburban

Lamar Odom is on the hook for a huge chunk 'o change after allegedly missing the payments on an SUV ... at least according to the lender, who's now suing over it.

U.S. Bank Leasing just sued Khloe Kardashian's ex claiming he owes back payments on a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. In docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, the lender claims he hasn't made his monthly $668.40 payment since February 15, 2020.

U.S. Bank claims it sent Lamar a letter demanding payment or surrender of the SUV but he's failed to do so.

So now ... U.S. Bank claims Lamar owes a cool $35,116.76. They want the car back or, if they can’t get it, then the money. We've reached out to Lamar for comment, no word back.

This is just the latest drama in Lamar's personal life. As we reported ... Lamar said on "The Megan Pormer Show" things with Tristan Thompson "could have turned ugly" when they beefed over a steamy pic from Khloe ... but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.