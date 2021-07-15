Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Hook Up Bridal Party W/ Rolexes & Cartier Bracelets!

Play video content @sydnipaige_ @jacksonmahomes / Instagram

How did Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews ask their best pals to be in their wedding??

ROLEX WATCHES AND CARTIER BRACELETS, BABY!!

The power couple clearly spared no expenses when it came to their future bridal party ... with some of their close friends/family revealing the NFL star and his fiancee went all out for them this week.

Matthews' good friend, Sydni Paige, revealed Matthews' presents in a social media post Wednesday ... showing Brittany hooked up her future bridesmaids with a personalized robe and a gorgeous Cartier Love bracelet.

As for Mahomes' future groomsmen ... his little bro, Jackson, revealed the Chiefs QB gave out personalized flasks, a shot of Fireball, and a silver Rollie.

Mahomes' gift basket also included a little freestyle on the card ... with the QB writing, "The time has come to help me with the task … be my groomsman for the wedding weekend with help from this flask!"

Of course, both Jackson and Sydni responded with resounding yes's ... because, uh, how could you turn that down?!?!

As for the wedding itself, Patrick dropped some hints on how and when it'll go down on his card ... finishing his rhyme with, "Drink up and let me remind, in March set your Rolex to island time!"