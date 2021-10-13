DeAndre Ayton Meets W/ Suns Owner At Fancy AZ Resort Amid Contract Feud

DeAndre Ayton and Suns owner Robert Sarver have met this week amid an ugly contract feud -- grabbing a drink together at a fancy spot in Arizona ... TMZ Sports has learned.

We've obtained photos of the two at Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort on Monday ... and witnesses tell us the guys appeared to be in talks over a new deal for Ayton.

One witness says Ayton was comparing his game and his athleticism to another player during the conversation with Sarver ... adding that the talks seemed to be "all business."

If you're not familiar, Ayton -- the #1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft -- is seeking a new contract in Phoenix ... but has been upset over how the offers have been so far.

In fact, Ayton said Tuesday -- less than a day after the meeting with Sarver at the resort -- the entire situation has been "disappointing" ... particularly after seeing other players around the league, including Nuggets wing Michael Porter Jr., get flashy new deals.

Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he's "disappointed" a deal hasn't gotten done and he wants to be respected like his peers as ESPN reported last week contract talks were stalled over getting rookie max extension. #Suns pic.twitter.com/XVtj06fojN — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) October 12, 2021 @DuaneRankin

"I love Phoenix, but I'm really disappointed we haven't really gotten a deal done yet," Ayton told reporters. "We were two wins away from winning a championship and I just really want to be respected, to be honest."

"To be respected like my peers are being respected by their teams."

A witness tells us Ayton showed up at the resort before Sarver ... and seemed perturbed, looking stoic and glancing at his phone often.