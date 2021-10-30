Cory Sandhagen Gunning To Avenge Aljo & T.J. Losses After Petr Yan Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Cory Sandhagen is a man with a plan ... laying out his blueprint to TMZ Sports, saying he plans to get some revenge after his title fight with Petr Yan by beating T.J. Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling.

"I have a loss to Sterling and I have a loss to Dillashaw recently. I think it would make a beautiful storyline for me to get the title this way and then get to scrap those 2 L's off my record. Almost rematch those guys right away," 29-year-old Sandhagen says.

#3 ranked Sandhagen is fighting #1 ranked Yan at UFC 267 Saturday night ... and the interim bantamweight title is on the line.

The winner will likely face Aljo -- the champion -- to unify the title.

And, that's exactly what Cory wants ... 'cause he lost to the champ in 2020 via a 1st round submission.

As far as T.J. ... Sandhagen lost by a razor-thin decision to the former champion back in July. But, T.J. was seriously banged up in the fight, and needed surgery.

So, Sandhagen vs. Yan was born. But, is the winner of this fight the actual champion??

Cory says yes.

"I think I see Petr Yan as probably the best guy in the division, so to me, yeah it'd mean beating the best guy in the division and becoming the champ."

After that, CS wants to immediately avenge the 2 losses ... starting with Sterling, a loss that's been annoying the hell out of Cory.

"The Sterling one definitely irks me a little more. With Dillashaw, at least I got to beat him up, ya know?"

Sandhagen continued ... "The decision didn't go my way or whatever, but T.J. definitely walked out of the cage way more beat up than I walked out of the cage. So, a little bit easier of a pill to swallow or whatever, but the Sterling one irks me bad."

"It just couldn't go any worse."