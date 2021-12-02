Nate Diaz Says He's Not Fighting Khamzat, Give Me A Legit Top 10 Opponent!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Nate Diaz says he is NOT fighting Khamzat Chimaev -- regardless of who wants to see them scrap -- telling TMZ Sports the Chechen fighter is a "rookie" who flat-out just ain't on his level.

We talked to the UFC superstar at Brickhouse boxing gym in North Hollywood ... and we asked him about the potential fight with Khamzat.

"They're coming at me with [Khamzat], and I'm like, 'hold on, don't disrespect me like that, trying to offer me a fight with a rookie.' I'm cool, you got 4 fights in the UFC. Don't even talk my name," Nate told us.

FYI, 27-year-old Chimaev -- 10-0 in his short career as a fighter (4-0 in UFC) -- bursts onto the MMA scene last year ... becoming one of the biggest draws in the sport.

Khamzat last fought Li Jingliang in October ... beating the Chinese fighter less than 4 minutes into the 1st round.

36-year-old Diaz has one fight left on his UFC deal ... and Dana White told us last month the UFC planned to offer Nate a fight with Chimaev.

Something we now know Nate turned down (however, ND does suggest an opponent for Khamzat).

Chimaev's out, but there's a helluva long list of huge fights the future Hall of Famer could accept ... and Diaz says he's ready to go.

"I'm trying to fight somebody in the UFC, like ASAP, but nobody wants to fight. I've been trying to get somebody for a minute," Nate said, exasperated.

The Stockton superstar later added ... "Anybody from the top 10, I've been trying to fight, in any weight division, but they all wanna keep their mouth shut cause they're all scared."

FWIW, Conor McGregor, who says he has 2 fights left in the UFC, recently said the trilogy fight with Diaz "1 billion percent" will go down.

Of course, McGregor is still healing up from the gruesome lower leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier.

We also talked to 28-year-old fighter (and Nate's close friend), Chris Avila ... who is fighting Anthony Taylor on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury card on December 18.

Taylor is the fighter who lost via decision to Fury on the Jake-Tyron Woodley card a few months ago.