Drake Shows Off Ripped Beach Bod in Shirtless Vacation Photos

Drake's been working out ... and he really wants you to know it.

The rapper posted a series of photos from a recent beachside vacay -- which is full of shots of him shirtless and showing off his toned goods ... abs, pecs, back and arms.

As you can see ... the dude is jacked, looking super chiseled from the back and the front -- alongside a group of buddies, who are obviously keeping up with Drake. Or maybe he's keeping up with them? 🤷🏽‍♂️

Drizzy captioned the upload with, "The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat." Indeed, it does appear as though Mr. Graham's been hard at work in the gym -- which he also hammered home by posing with a full-body exercise machine, arms up. So, consider it known, Papi!

No word on where exactly or when the photos were taken -- but you gotta imagine it might well have been from his trip to St. Barts for the New Year, where he was partying to celebrate the holiday.

Jetting down to the Caribbean has become a regular pastime for Drake in recent years -- just last year during the summer, he was in Barbados ... where there, too, he was showing off his bod, not to mention the ink featured on it.