Halsey Rips Desmond Bane For Trash-Talking LeBron, 'Big Ass F***in' Mouth'

Halsey is not letting Grizzlies player Desmond Bane get away with coming at the King ... ripping the guard for being rude to LeBron James and having a "big a** f***in' mouth."

23-year-old Bane was clearly chirping throughout the Lakers' home game against Memphis ... and it got so heated at one point, LBJ shoved the guy for continuously running his mouth.

LeBron James pushes whoever he wants with no repercussions. pic.twitter.com/a3DYKLKY5f — Joey Sulipeck FOX13 (@joeysulipeck) January 10, 2022 @joeysulipeck

The award-winning singer -- who's a die-hard Lakers fan -- was sitting courtside through it all ... and had some words for DB after the game.

"Courtside observations: Bane got an unnaturally loud and rude big a** f***in mouth," Halsey said via Twitter.

Grizzlies fans quickly replied with shots of their own ... but Halsey wasn't having it.

Halsey and Alev at the Lakers game tonight pic.twitter.com/CeYL39rDE2 — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) January 10, 2022 @HalseyInsiders

"Bruh shut the f*** up," Halsey replied, "This man LeBron almost had to give him a masterclass in decorum."

"Everyone s*** talks but word on the court was 'he’s a problem.'"

ok so Desmond Bane said something that LeBron was extremely displeased about so he decided to do this after the free throws at the other end pic.twitter.com/E5PDFo7Vue — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 10, 2022 @WorldWideWob

FYI, Bane -- who's in his second season with the Grizz -- replied to Halsey's analysis with a few laughing emojis and a thumbs down ... but he later deleted the tweet.