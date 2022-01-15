Antonio Brown Says He Spoken To 'True Friend' Tom Brady, 'I Love Tom'

Antonio Brown I Love Tom Brady ... 'One Of My True Friends'

1/15/2022 3:00 AM PT
BRADY'S MY BOY
TMZSports.com

Antonio Brown says he loves Tom Brady and has spoken to the 7x Super Bowl champ -- despite questioning TB12's friendship after he was cut by the Bucs -- telling TMZ Sports Brady is a "true friend."

We talked to AB outside Via Allora in Beverly Hills on Friday ... and asked the Pro Bowl wideout about the current status of his relationship with Brady.

"Listen, I love Tom. That's my guy. Don't get it twisted. A lot of words were took out of substance. Tom is one of my true friends in the midst of adversity that was there for me, so don't get it twisted about nothing with Tom Brady."

Getty

Brown continued ... "He's a GOAT. Great player. Great teammate."

Of course, Antonio had a different take on the Full Send podcast last week when he pondered Brady's motivation for befriending him.

"Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady's my friend why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football," Brown told the guys.

But during our conversation with AB, he makes it clear he's still tight with Tom, regardless of what he said during an emotional time.

There's much more.

We also talked to Antonio -- who was with business partner Jas Mathur -- about the Bucs playoff game against the Eagles, hanging out with Madonna, a potential musical collab with Kanye West, an ankle injury update, and what he'd say to NFL front offices who may be hesitant to sign him.

1/12/22
POWER POSING
@jizzymack/@theonlyjasonlee

On linking up with Ye, AB told us ... "We got something brewing. We got a lot of stuff working."

Brown added, "It's coming soon."

1/2/22
I'M OUTTA HERE!
Viralhog

As for the situation in Tampa Bay ... the 7x Pro Bowler wholeheartedly believes Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was out of line, but AB also admits he could've navigated the situation with more tact.

"Obviously I could've handled my emotions better. But sometimes under anger you may not handle yourself the right way."

TAKIN' CARE OF THE FANS
TMZSports.com

And the best part of the video ... AB makes a bunch of kids super happy signing autographs and taking pics.

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later