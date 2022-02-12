Super Bowl Prop Bets On Eminem's Hair Color, Mary J. Blige's Cleavage

... Will It Be Blonde Again?!

Wanna bet Eminem rocks the Slim Shady platinum blonde hairdo during the Super Bowl halftime show?!

Or that Mary J. Blige might show some cleavage?!

Well, if you have money to put up, there are a whole bunch of fun prop bets waiting to be made on BetOnline.ag on everything from the coin toss to National Anthem too ... boobies!!

Eminem's hair color?

Brown/black -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

White/blonde +200 (risk $100 to win $200)

Will any of the Halftime headliners be smoking?

Yes +200 (risk $100 to win $200)

No -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

FWIW, we talked to 2 Chainz this week in L.A. and he said Snoop has to smoke!!

Mary J Blige's earrings?

Hoop/huggie -125

Chandelier/Cluster +175

Teardrop +275

Stud +750

Mary J. Blige shows cleavage?

Yes -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

No +200 (risk $100 to win $200)

The "Queen of Hip Hop Soul" ain't the only one you can place a bet on to show a little somethin' ... you can also wager on whether country singer Mickey Guyton will show cleavage during the anthem.

You can also bet on Joe Burrow ... not in regards to the game (well, you can bet on the game, too), but as to whether he'll be compared to his "look-alike" Macaulay Culkin.

There's more ... you can also bet on the commercials. Or, which Hollywood landmark will be shown first on the broadcast.

What will be shown first?

Hollywood sign -300 (risk $300 to win $100)

Hollywood walk of fame +200 (risk $100 to win $200)