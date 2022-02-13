Michael Irvin Says OBJ Was Never Going To Work In Cleveland, Perfect For L.A.

OBJ Was Never Going To Work In Cleveland

Browns fans are not going to like this ... but Michael Irvin believes the Odell Beckham Jr. experiment in Cleveland was never truly going to work out ... because the city wasn't the right stage for him.

The Hall of Famer spoke with TMZ Sports outside of Shannon Sharpe's Super Bowl party this week ... and he told us why OBJ's departure from the Browns was inevitable.

"Odell Beckham is a bad boy on the football field," Irvin said. "Period."

"He just needed the stage and the right atmosphere to show everybody."

He continued ... "And, Cleveland just wasn't it, I'm sorry. I love Cleveland, but it just wasn't it. This right here, L.A., Hollywood, Super Bowl, and all the energy and the bright lights it brings, that's Odell Beckham."

OBJ's mostly-disappointing tenure in the Land came to a bittersweet (but mostly bitter) end when the Browns released Beckham ... after his father posted a video on social media trashing Baker Mayfield.

And, from the sound of it, Irvin feels that signing to the Rams was best for OBJ ... explaining that Odell being in L.A. is a perfect fit.

Beckham found instant success with QB Matthew Stafford since pulling up to SoFi Stadium ... and #88 is glad he's once again showcasing his talent on the field.