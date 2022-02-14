Kodak Black Leaves Hospital Using Walker ... After Being Shot

Play video content TMZ.com

Kodak Black is out of the hospital after being shot in the leg ... and he very clearly needs help getting around.

Check out this video TMZ obtained, showing Kodak leaving Cedars-Sinai Monday afternoon in Los Angeles ... as you can see, he's using a walker and moving pretty slowly.

Kodak's also got a ton of bodyguards around him as he climbs into the back of a black SUV ... and for good reason.

Play video content 2/12/22 TMZ.com

As we reported, Kodak was among 4 people hit with bullets in a shooting that broke out early Saturday morning following Justin Bieber's after-party at the Nice Guy.

Remember, Kodak was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.