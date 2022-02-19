Kanye West Battery Case, Cops Say Evidence Sufficient to File Criminal Charges

Kanye West could soon find himself charged for allegedly attacking a fan outside an L.A. hotel ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... cops have nearly completed their investigation into the case, and will soon ship their findings off to the L.A. City Attorney's Office, who will decide on whether to file any criminal charges against Kanye.

We're told between the paparazzi video evidence, and witness statements, cops think there's enough evidence to charge Kanye with a crime. We know cops wanted to interview Ye, but our sources say it never happened ... citing a busy schedule.

As we've told you ... Kanye is under investigation for allegedly punching an autograph seeker near the Soho Warehouse in DTLA ... and video shows the man laid out on the street as Kanye rages at folks who apparently work for him. We were told at the time Kanye broke the guy's nose.

The way it works in L.A. ... the City Attorney has 3 options -- file charges, reject the case, or call the involved parties in for an informal office hearing where they could impose certain conditions for the case to go away ... conditions like attending anger management classes.