Kodak Black Shows Leg Injury After Being Shot in Hollywood

Kodak Black is doing a little show and tell ... displaying the impact of his injuries after being shot during Super Bowl Weekend.

TMZ broke the story ... Kodak was hit in the leg outside Justin Bieber's after-party at The Nice Guy in Hollywood. Three others were hit, but none of the injuries were life-threatening.

Kodak posted photos and a video documenting himself traveling back to Florida and showing off the cast covering his leg injury. He's talking to his mom and says he bought her a new house and a $30,000 Birkin bag.

When he was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Monday, he was clearly struggling to walk ... with an assist from a walker.

BTW ... he had bodyguards flanking him as he climbed into the SUV, and for good reason.