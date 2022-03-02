Kanye West & Tristan Thompson Grab Dinner Together in Miami

Kanye West is spending time with another Kardashian outcast -- Mr. Tristan Thompson, and the duo sat down for a meal with some female company in tow.

Ye and Tristan were spotted having dinner Tuesday night at the Setai Hotel in Miami ... where we're told they broke bread around 11 PM or so. Like we said, they weren't by themselves ... there appeared to be some women at the table too.

Based on these photos, obtained by TMZ, it looks like KW and TT are as chummy as ever -- they seemed to be in great moods, and are obviously on good enough terms to hang out in public.

Tristan was in Miami because his new team, the Chicago Bulls, had played against the Heat the night before. His next game isn't until tomorrow in Atlanta ... so, he stuck around to get in some Ye time.

It's interesting to see them hanging out like this -- because not too long ago, Ye was accusing the Kardashians, and Tristan by extension, of refusing to give him the address to a birthday party for his kid, Chicago. Kanye named dropped Tristan at the time, saying he'd been told the address leak would have to be run by Khloe first.