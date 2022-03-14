Pete Alonso's Wife Shows Aftermath Of Crash, 'I Thought I Watched My Husband Die'

Play video content Instagram / @haleyralonso

Pete Alonso wasn't exaggerating -- he's seriously lucky to be alive today ... because video his wife just shared of his Sunday car crash shows the Mets star's truck was a mangled mess after being hit.

Haley Alonso posted the footage on her social media page Monday, revealing Pete's truck came to a halt on its side after it rolled over several times in a wild wreck in Tampa, Fla. over the weekend.

"A distracted driver ran a red light going at an extremely fast rate and hit directly into Pete’s truck," Haley said in the caption on the videos.

"I was in my car following behind him and saw the whole thing happen in front of me. Once the car struck the side of his truck, it flipped 3 times and slid into where you see it in these videos."

In the clips, you can see Pete's axel was ripped off his car during the accident ... and his front windshield was also cracked and kicked out.

Haley said the whole thing was completely terrifying.

"I screamed for him just hoping that he’d be able to answer me," Haley said. "He said he was ok and was going to kick out the windshield to escape since he was trapped. He got himself out and to everyone's shock, only had a single scratch on his arm."

"It's a miracle that he's safe after this horrifying of an accident. I thought I watched my husband die in front of me and I will never forget that feeling."

Pete Alonso says he got into an awful car accident in Tampa on the way to spring training yesterday. Another driver ran through a red light, his car flipped over, and he kicked through his windshield to get out. pic.twitter.com/1WPd8YheRh — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) March 14, 2022 @DeeshaThosar

Pete told media members earlier on Monday that he was somehow unharmed in the crash -- and even took part in baseball drills earlier in the day.