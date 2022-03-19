Drake Stunned as Lakers Beat Raptors in Nail-Biter

Drake Breezy Stunned!!! Home Team Loses in Nail-Biter

3/19/2022 5:20 AM PT
drake
Tristan Forbes

Drake had some divided loyalties Friday night ... he's a die-hard Raptors fan but he's also buds with one LeBron James.

drake
Tristan Forbes

LeBron was front and center in Toronto ... cheering on his home team with a trusty bottle of Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo by his side -- FYI ... it's LeBron's tequila company. So, in a way, he supported both his team and his pal.

drake
Tristan Forbes

Hope the booze was good, because his support for the Raptors fell on deaf ears ... they lost to the Lakers 128-123.

Drake was stunned when Russell Westbrook -- who's gotten more than his share of hate lately -- delivered big time ... with only 10 seconds left in regulation and the Lakers down by 3, Westbrook raced down the floor and scored a 3 pointer, forcing the game into OT.

Good on Russell ... and Drake, well, there was enough extra tequila to soothe his wounds.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later