'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Gets In Serious Car Accident, Ejected From Window

3/24/2022 2:34 PM PT
Former "Love & Hip Hop" star, Apple Watts, is fighting for her life after she was involved in a serious car accident -- leaving her vehicle in flames and her in a hospital.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Watts was headed Northbound on I-15 Wednesday in Baker, CA ... when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided. We're told Watts' car flipped multiple times, and burst into flames when it came to a stop.

Cops say one of the passengers inside the F250 was able to pull Watts out of her burning vehicle ... and she was life-flighted to a Nevada hospital, where she's being treated for "major injuries."

At this time, it's unknown what caused the accident ... or if drugs or alcohol played a role in the vehicles colliding.

Watts became a fan favorite, after she appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of VH1's hit series, "Love & Hip Hop." She's a proud L.A. native, who showcased her journey on the show ... as she switched from dancing to music.

