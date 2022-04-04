Kodak Black Buys $300k Richard Mille Watch

Play video content NYC Luxury

Kodak Black is strapped for time these days -- booking gigs here, there and everywhere -- but at least he's got a sweet new watch for his travels ... and it's worth its weight in gold.

The rapper recently had a ridiculously pricey timepiece delivered to him in Miami -- a Richard Mille RM 030, completely iced-out with diamonds and valued at about $300k!!!

As you'd expect at that price ... the watch is a custom design courtesy of celeb jeweler Gavriel from NYC Luxury, and he's sure proud of a job well done. He posed with Kodak, and the watch, when he dropped it off.

Kodak liked it too ... the dude was rocking it all weekend while at the Ultra Music Festival -- and was even happy to show it off to his buddies.

The rapper's definitely getting back into the swing of things since getting released from prison last year -- thanks to then-Prez Donald Trump -- when he had his sentence commuted. As we've reported, he's kept fairly busy in a variety of ways.

Not only has he been charitable, but he's also getting hired for jobs around the globe. And, unfortunately, he seems to have found some trouble in the year-plus since walking out a free man ... sometimes through no fault of his own (that wild shooting comes to mind).