Jake Paul Says De La Hoya's Right, I Can Beat Up World Champs!!

Jake Paul says Oscar De La Hoya is right ... he can -- and already does -- beat up world champions in the boxing ring.

TMZ Sports talked to the 25-year-old, undefeated boxer (5-0, 4 KOs) after the Golden Boy told us earlier this week that the Problem Child was the "real deal" and could "beat a lot of good champions, and even great champions."

Jake's reaction??

"To hear that from [De La Hoya] means a lot, but he's right and I've been saying it all along. I sound so cocky, 'he's right!', but it's true man. I beat world champions in the gym and sparring," Paul says.

"Two years as a professional and I'm already doing that, it's clearly a natural talent that I have, a natural power that I have and I work my ass off. People don't really see that."

Jake says his hard work isn't seen by most fans, but he's killing himself in the gym, every single day.

"They think I just go in there but I'm day in, day out twice a day, three times a day in the gym working on getting better in the sport. It is awesome to hear that and I'm gonna prove that I can beat world champions on the big stage."

Jake has clearly been stepping up the level of competition. He started with a fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib, before fighting former NBA star Nate Robinson.

Then it was time to move on to the fighters.

In his third fight, Jake boxed former MMA champ Ben Askren. He then fought future UFC Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley ... beating him twice.

Paul has made it clear he wants to go to the very top ... previously telling us he wants to box Canelo Alvarez, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

And Jake says it's clear people in the boxing world have begun to give him more and more respect.

"I think this last fight proved that people have to take me seriously and that everyone should be on high alert and I'm just getting started with what's to come."