Megan Fox Sends Baby Gift to Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess

Megan Fox is proving there are no hard feelings with Brian Austin Green by sending a gift to her ex-husband and his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess, to celebrate their first child together.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Megan sent a floral arrangement to Brian and Sharna, who welcomed their baby boy Zane Walker Green, last Tuesday.

Megan's been supportive of Brian and Sharna's relationship, and clearly, the same is true of their venture into parenthood. We're told the couple got a few dozen flowers in a white, floral arrangement with a card that said, “Congratulations Brian and Sharna”.

For what it's worth ... the card and flowers were only from Megan. MGK's John Hancock wasn't on the delivery.

You might remember ... a couple months into dating Brian, Sharna reportedly called Megan -- who shares 3 children with Brian -- to talk about co-parenting and being around their kids. Apparently, that went a long way with Megan.

Obviously, the couple is on really good terms with Megan, and we're told they were thrilled with her thoughtful gesture.

As we reported ... Sharna and Brian announced they were expecting back in February, with a photo shoot in Hawaii. And, in May, Sharna sold her Hollywood Hills home to move in with Brian.

Brian got together with Sharna shortly after his divorce from Megan ... who had already moved on with her now-fiance, Machine Gun Kelly.