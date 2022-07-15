John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Hit Swanky Club In Canada Weekend Of Wedding

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh -- two years after legally marrying -- are finally getting the blowout wedding bash that was postponed by COVID ... and TMZ Sports has a photo of the couple!

The photograph captured 45-year-old Cena and 33-year-old Shay as they headed into The Vancouver Club -- one of the nicest venues in the city -- Friday afternoon in Canada.

It's unclear if John and Shay were headed to the actual wedding ceremony or a rehearsal.

Shay -- who is from Vancouver -- wore a white halter cut, backless dress ... and John rocked a navy suit with camel-colored oxfords.

As we previously reported, the couple tied the knot during a private ceremony in Tampa on October 12, 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on the couple's plans ... and they couldn't have a big party to celebrate the nuptials.

Fast forward to this weekend ... and it's finally time to bring the family and friends together, for what's expected to be a star-studded event.

John and Shay began dating in 2019 ... following Cena's split with former fiancée Nikki Bella in 2018.

It's no surprise John and Shay wound up taking a walk down the aisle. The relationship seemed destined for success from the start ... proof being a makeout sesh at a local restaurant shortly after they began seeing one another.