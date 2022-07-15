Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Hit Swanky Club In Canada Weekend Of Wedding

John Cena & Shay Shariatzadeh Hit Swanky Club In Canada ... On Wedding Weekend

7/15/2022 5:47 PM PT
john cena
TMZSports.com

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh -- two years after legally marrying -- are finally getting the blowout wedding bash that was postponed by COVID ... and TMZ Sports has a photo of the couple!

The photograph captured 45-year-old Cena and 33-year-old Shay as they headed into The Vancouver Club -- one of the nicest venues in the city -- Friday afternoon in Canada.

It's unclear if John and Shay were headed to the actual wedding ceremony or a rehearsal.

Vancouver Club
Alamy

Shay -- who is from Vancouver -- wore a white halter cut, backless dress ... and John rocked a navy suit with camel-colored oxfords.

As we previously reported, the couple tied the knot during a private ceremony in Tampa on October 12, 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic put a damper on the couple's plans ... and they couldn't have a big party to celebrate the nuptials.

Fast forward to this weekend ... and it's finally time to bring the family and friends together, for what's expected to be a star-studded event.

John and Shay began dating in 2019 ... following Cena's split with former fiancée Nikki Bella in 2018.

It's no surprise John and Shay wound up taking a walk down the aisle. The relationship seemed destined for success from the start ... proof being a makeout sesh at a local restaurant shortly after they began seeing one another.

Congrats, again!!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later