Tristan Thompson Seen Partying in Greece Amid Khloe Kardashian Baby News

Tristan Thompson is about to be a new dad again -- but instead of being in L.A. for the imminent birth ... he's halfway across the world, living it up with some lovely ladies.

TMZ has obtained footage of the NBA star at a club called Bonbonniere in Mykonos, Greece very early Friday morning (2:30 AM) -- where we're told he was surrounded by friends, plus, some female company ... a handful of women seemingly hanging around near him too.

The clip here isn't great lighting-wise, but we've brightened it up and slowed it down ... and sure enough, there's Tristan. Of course, he's also been photographed strolling around Mykonos the past few days -- so yeah, TT's in Europe right now.

As you can see, there's about four different women around him -- two of whom seem to be focusing their interactions on him specifically -- and even more hotties roaming about.

While you don't see any explicit PDA here in the footage, eyewitnesses tell us Tristan appeared to be getting cozy with at last one gal that was in the mix, and getting a little handsy throughout the night.

Of course, it's the dude's prerogative to do this. As we all know, he's officially unattached -- this after Khloe Kardashian dumped him amid yet the latest cheating scandal with Maralee Nichols, whom he also impregnated -- and they strictly have a co-parenting relationship now for True.

That's all fine and good, but as TMZ first reported ... this new baby is about to be born any day now, if it hasn't popped out already -- which it may well have by now.